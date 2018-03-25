Around the world in 650 hotels

One of the biggest concerns of travellers around the world is safety while travelling. (Representational Image)

One of the biggest concerns of travellers around the world is safety while travelling. With over 650 hotel partners in the world, US-based hotel brand Preferred Hotels & Resorts may as well be what they are looking for. The company, which collaborates with hotel owners across the world, offers patrons what its global CEO Lindsey Ueberroth terms “the preferred life”. Preferred Hotels & Resorts works to ensure that guests and patrons staying at any member property experience a personalised stay wherever they go, says US-based Ueberroth. While the company’s footprint has reached close to 85 countries worldwide, its foray into the Indian market is rather recent. In spite of that, the brand has managed to enlist close to 40 properties in the country in less than two years.

So what do they have on offer that’s drawing in so many local stakeholders? “We add business value along with five deliverables,” says Saurabh Rai, executive vice-president, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australasia. Dubai-based Rai has been working with the company since the past decade. As per him, tangible benefits such as global sales, global marketing, end-to-end electronic distribution ability, quality assurance and cost saving are the top five pickings for local partners. Plus, thanks to the guest loyalty programme launched by Ueberroth, new members can expect to have a global clientele at their doorstep.

Apart from global clientele, what local partners might also benefit from is the flexibility offered by Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ in its contract terms. “While some brands may want you to sign up for 20 years, you can partner with us for five years and decide whether you want to continue later,” says Arpit Pant, regional director, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We also let owners handle their properties as they want.” In fact, by 2020, when they will complete 50 years in business, Ueberroth and her team aspire to have 50 partners in India. Clearly, the travel experience is changing.