Around the world: From pizza, Batman to AmazonGo parodies, check out these eye-ball grabbers

Pizza reigns in the US

After making a grand entry at the 2014 Oscars when famous Hollywood actors enjoyed it, the humble pizza is making waves again. Usually round, but now available in square and as a single pie around the globe, pizza emerged as a food that remained a favourite in 2016 in the US market despite the slump that the restaurant industry faced during the year.

Domino’s’ same store sales were up by 13% in the US market during the last quarter while Papa John’s’ sales were up by 5.5% in North America in the same period. Domino’s Pizza’s shares were up by 45% in 2016 even as Papa John’s registered more than 60% growth. The reasons for its growth, among other factors include easy availability, apps that enable ordering through mobile and technology that lets people order from social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, people are now ordering in from their Apple TV units. Pizza brands are luring in TV audiences by offering discounts while watching movies on Apple TV.

Papa John’s claims that its online channel contributes more than 50% to its orders. Playing on the convenience claim, Pizza Hut has recently announced that going forward, its customers can also order via the always connected Amazon Echo, the smart speaker. Seems like the pizza has got just the right toppings! As is evident, the restaurant business needs to strengthen its off-premise delivery and convenience to attract patrons and drive growth.

Batman to Sky’s rescue

Sky, the broadband provider in the UK, has teamed up with Warner Bros and The LEGO Batman Movie to promote its Tech Team. The animated ads introduce the experts especially trained to resolve customers’ broadband issues. The Batman-themed spots have been created by WCRS. The campaign which includes four ads, will straddle radio, digital, print and outdoor media. While the original onscreen Batman (Bruce Wayne) Will Arnett has done the voiceover for the Lego Batman in the ad, real Sky employees power the Tech Team’s voice. Lyssa McGowan, director, communication products, Sky said, “Faster and more reliable internet is becoming ever more important for our TV customers. That’s why we are offering Sky Fibre at such a brilliant price, and launching our new, dedicated Broadband Tech Team, so they get the best service in town.”

Monoprix parodies Amazon Go

Amazon, which recently unveiled its checkout-free grocery store concept Go through a video, has been mimicked by Casio Group’s Monoprix, the French grocery chain. The video introduces Monoprix’s ‘Livraison à domicile’ home delivery service. Go lets customers grocery shop without checkout and then charges their Amazon accounts for what they take. Taking a dig at Go, the French narrator says: “Over 10 years ago, we were wondering, what would shopping look like if you could walk into a store, grab what you want and just go?” The video, released two weeks after the Go video, further adds, “You don’t need an app to go shopping. So put away your phone and shop. It’s really that simple.” The retailer promises to let customers pick their groceries, which are then home delivered. The home delivery service seems to be banking on an emotional connect through this video by promising them home delivery: “No lines, no checkout, no groceries to carry, no extra charges.”