Around the World

Have the profits maxed out for TJX?

TJX Companies, that runs TJ Maxx — the US department store chain selling branded apparel, shoes, accessories and house ware at lower prices than other similar stores, and Marshalls — reported flat same-store sales growth for the first time in over two decades. Prior to this, TJ Maxx had reported an increase in same-store sales for 21 consecutive years. The chain, in 2017, had also announced plans to open 1,800 stores globally. However, as the economy shows signs of improving or brands reduce sending their inventory to off-priced stores in an effort to improve their image, the future seems bleak for the retailer. According to media reports, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow wrote a note to clients saying TJX could see lower sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the run might continue into FY 2018.

It is important to note that company sales were roughly flat y-o- y even though company sales growth rebounded to 3% in Q2. He was further quoted as saying that talks with other brands were ‘fuelling his expectations that there could be a slowdown in the off-price sector’s momentum in the coming months’ even though customers appreciate the value it provides. In August, 2017, management at TJX had projected that sales would rise 1-2% on a company wide basis in Q3, resulting in earnings per share of $0.98 to $1.00. However, its topline fell short and the company’s quarterly revenue of $8.76 billion missed the average analyst estimate by approximately $100 million.

However, the loss could be attributed to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma that disrupted sales in some major markets during late August and early September. The warm weather that followed across most of the country, then helped in sales of cold-weather items later that month. The company also launched a new brand Homesense. So while department stores and traditional retailers are facing the music, across markets, some analysts believe that growing rapidly will only help TJX. But most analysts also believe that expanding the store footprint when market sentiments are not so positive, might hurt the discount chain in the long run.

When quitting got better

Ireland’s government health service, HSE’s public service advertisement titled I Will Survive from the Quit campaign has been catching on, and how. The ad was noticed in the US by the The New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Tobacco Control and has now been imported from across the Atlantic to run in New York by BBDO. The new spot, produced by London-based 2AM films, features a cast, including some real life ex-smokers, who have agreed to share their experiences of quitting to inspire other smokers to quit while lip-syncing to Gloria Gaynor’s much-loved 1978 song. Some people featured in the ad are in the moment of giving up, others are in a moment of truth around the effect smoking has had on their life while being defiant in the face of cigarettes and the harm they do. The ad ends with an appeal of call to action: ‘If you want to Quit smoking — we can help you Quit. Log onto www.quit.ie to sign up for your free personalised Quit plan or call the Quit Team — we are standing by to help’.

The film, which released in April last year in Ireland, won four awards at the 2017 Kinsale Sharks Awards — Silver and Bronze in the Best International Film category, and Silver and Bronze in the Irish categories. It also won Bronze in Film at Epica. After the ad came out, the percentage of Irish people who smoked was down from 29% to 22% since 2007. “With a little help from us and lots of hard work from you, we are delighted to announce that there are now more quitters than smokers in Ireland,” informed the Quit website. The campaign before Quit had also made quite a mark. It was a content series in 2011 that featured a man named Gerry Collins, dying of cancer from smoking. The series was spearheaded by two testimonial ads. This campaign was also adapted by two similar health organisations in the UK.

Tinder’s take on the invention of together

Location-based social search mobile app Tinder has released a new 75-sec animated commercial — Invention of Together. It has been produced by Los Angeles-based Buck, a design-driven production company. The commercial shows the epic history of man and woman’s eternal struggle to couple, taking viewers travel through the history of courtship. It starts with caveman animated versions of Adam and Eve, who accidentally meet and then ‘hang out’.

The film goes on to show how dating developed since then, in increasingly complicated ways — and eloquently touches on topics of class divides, political divides, arranged marriages and homophobia. The film shows how old times weren’t great for choosing who you wanted to date or love, forced marriages, religious and moral differences that divided people. The last bit of the film paints an optimistic picture showing people now free to make their own decisions again and swipe whichever way they want, and showing a diverse group of animated couples all having a good time.

“They wanted to create a brand spot that shed a bit of a different light on Tinder and was more about people coming together. It is more about this history of relationships throughout mankind,” co-creative director and partner at Buck, Ryan Honey, was quoted as saying. Based on an idea floated originally by the company itself, the film was produced with computer generated characters imposed on physical sets. The film required a month of shooting and eight weeks of post production. Tinder plans to roll the spot out online in various markets, globally.

Can Trump triumph over Twitter’s policy?

The current president of the US is facing severe criticism for his views, even online. Thanks to his provocative and malicious tweets, Twitter is facing public pressure to stop broadcasting his views. When Twitter was forced to explain why it did not police his tweets against North Korea, it weighed in on the tweet’s ‘newsworthiness’, thus, making it acceptable. Post that, Twitter came out with an official statement: “There has been a lot of discussion about political figures and world leaders on Twitter, and we want to share our stance. Twitter is here to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society. Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate.”

Social media networks have been under pressure to remove hateful content from their platforms. Last year in November, Twitter had published a clearer version of its content policing policies, which listed additional rationale for controversial policies and enforcement methods. It also listed expectation-setting examples of the types of content covered by the policy.

Amazon Prime allows for ads through CBS

CBS All Access, the streaming subscription-based VoD service, has struck a deal with Amazon Prime. Even though it might sound lucrative, the service doesn’t come cheap. The $9.99 subscription of All Access will include a linear feed of the CBS broadcast network featuring the same ads appearing on the network feed and promotional interruptions. The $5.99 subscription, on the other hand, has complete advertising breaks. The network is also reportedly the first partner of Amazon Channels to offer a linear feed, offering a library of 10,000 classic TV episodes and full seasons of current CBS programming including exclusive shows such as, Star Trek: Discovery, No Activity and The Good Fight. Thus far, it had focussed on ad-free options from HBO, Starz, Hallmark Channel, etc. The question however is if the ‘premium’ service will have any loyal takers? While Star Trek might see viewers subscribe to All Access, they might gravitate towards using streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix as these platforms also start attracting content from networks keen to try out online-only platforms. However, by including services with more advertising, Amazon is opening itself for new entrants that operate beyond the premium, ad-free category to join the ranks.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha