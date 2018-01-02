Around the world

With an aim to stay competitive with the likes of Amazon and Walmart by offering same-day deliveries, Target has acquired technology start-up Shipt for 0 million in an all cash deal.

With an aim to stay competitive with the likes of Amazon and Walmart by offering same-day deliveries, Target has acquired technology start-up Shipt for $550 million in an all cash deal. Currently, Shipt offers $99 yearly membership for unlimited home deliveries. The deal will allow Target to offer same-day delivery at about half of its 1,800 stores by summer, ahead of a roll-out to nearly the entirely fleet by 2018’s year-end. Shipt was founded in 2014 in Alabama. Post the takeover, Shipt’s management team will remain in place and will continue to operate independently. It will also continue to solicit business from other retailers and working with chains such as Kroger, Costco Wholesale, etc. It currently serves 70 markets in the US. Initially, Target will offer same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products, and two years from now, the service will encompass all major product categories at Target. Earlier in 2017, Minnesota-based Target had acquired software company Grand Junction, which also has a play in managing local and same-day deliveries.

Instagram among ‘best ways’ to target millennial women

UNDERSTANDING MILLENNIALS IS tough; and brands are traversing all media to reach their digitally-savvy target audiences. While women are known to be shopaholics, making them try out a brand is equally tough. According to Bustle, a website targeted at millennial women, social media is the best way for brands to reach this demographic. The survey that polled 1,000 women in the 18-34 age group, living in the United States, found that 42% listed Facebook as the best medium in particular, while 40% of them feel Instagram is the best and most effective social media outlet to connect. About 81% of them agreed that social media is the most effective way for brands to reach them.

The study also found out that millennial women seek brand names in technology, personal care, cosmetics and beauty, cars and health and wellness products, and want high-end brands for phones, laptops and other tech products, as well as cosmetics and toiletries. However, in other areas, millennial women don’t really care about the branding of their furniture, office supplies, what their kids wear and use, or what they wear to the gym or exercise in. The ad themes that work particularly work well with this demographic include humour (57%), social good (57%), cause-related (36%), motivational (33%) and real-life scenarios (30%). The survey further found that 51% of respondents agree brands should give back to society instead of just making a profit; 49% believe companies should do more for the environment and 34% are willing to pay more for environment-friendly products.

Brands upping in-house programmatic buying capabilities

Gone are the days of relying heavily on external agencies for programmatic buying, if ANA’s recent report The State of Programmatic Media Buying is anything to go by. Based on 149 member respondents, about 85% conduct programmatic initiatives, and of these, more than a third of respondents (35%) have reduced the role of external agencies as a result of the expansion of their in-house capabilities for programmatic buying. This is a remarkable increase from 14% marketers in the ANA/Forrester 2016 study. The report suggests that the programmatic supply chain involves various intermediaries and many marketers have a difficult time making sense of the field.

‘This lack of transparency led Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer Marc Pritchard to issue a call to arms on the industry to clean up “the murky media supply system” and improve areas such as viewability, ad fraud and measurement’, says the report. The study further informs that companies including EA, Target and Unilever have developed in-house programmatic expertise, while Target is working with its own first-party data so that agencies and its vendor partners — brands that sell products in its stores — can use it to guide media buys. Most respondents who took part in this study, have one staff member who devotes 100% of her time to programmatic initiatives and three employees who work on programmatic initiatives as part of their other work responsibilities.

Moreover, only 40% of respondents are comfortable or very comfortable about the transparency they receive with their programmatic media investments. The top cited benefits of programmatic advertising include better audience targeting, which 96% of respondents said was very important or important, the ability to build audience reach (90%) and real-time optimisation (85%). The study found out that brands are really concerned about their safety, and it became a major cause for concern in 2017 ‘with the publicity of high-profile cases where a company’s ad ran next to racist content or recruitment videos for terrorist organisations’. However, a large majority (78%) of respondents are either concerned or very concerned about brand safety issues in programmatic advertising.

Misleading ads cost CommInsure $300,000

Australia’s CommInsure will make a $300,000 payment to the Financial Rights Legal Centre, thanks to the ads that misled consumers opting for its trauma insurance providing cover for heart attacks. This amount will be used for the Insurance Law Service, a national specialist consumer insurance advice service operated for the benefit of vulnerable, low income and disadvantaged people. The agreement follows investigations by Fairfax Media and the ABC report. The advertising sign-off of CommInsure, the Commonwealth Bank’s insurance arm, process was reviewed independently after Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) raised concerns about certain instances of its life insurance advertising. ASIC commenced investigating CommInsure in April 2016 and reviewed its two life insurance policies — Total Care Plan, which is sold through financial advisers and Simple Life Insurance, which is sold directly to consumers. The review looked at advertising from mid-2013 to March 2016, and found some misleading and deceptive statements on some of CommInsure’s websites about the extent to which customers would be entitled to cover for trauma if they suffered a heart attack.

The statements led a policyholder to believe they would be entitled to a lump sum payment if they suffered a heart attack in general, when in fact only certain types of heart attacks, which met certain medical criteria as defined in the policy, were covered. CommInsure reportedly will commission an external firm to conduct a compliance review of its advertising sign-off processes and procedures. This review will ascertain whether its processes and procedures comply with the ASIC Act, and make recommendations to improve compliance if required. CommInsure will report to ASIC by June 30, 2018 on the results of the review and the changes implemented.

Following concerns raised by ASIC, CommInsure applied its updated heart attack definition back to October, 2012 in its trauma life insurance products in March, 2016. The insurance provider is currently reassessing past claims under the updated definition, and has paid out $4 million to 32 customers as a result. “CommInsure has acknowledged ASIC’s concerns foreshadowed in ASIC’s media release issued in March 2017 regarding a small number of CommInsure’s advertising materials,” said Commonwealth Bank in an official statement.

2018 might be tougher for Facebook

After 21st Century Fox getting lapped up by Disney, Tencent and Spotify agreeing to buy a minority stake in each other and Apple acquiring Shazam, social media giant Facebook and Universal Music Group have signed a multi-year deal. This partnership will allow Facebook users to upload music licensed by Universal Music on FB, Instagram and Oculus. But will it help the social networking site to tide over a difficult year that saw brands showing concerns about its advertising and offensive content? The social media giant also came under fire recently for disintegrating the social fabric of the society, rather than building a global community.

Countering these accusations, as part of Hard Questions, its official blog said, ‘We want Facebook to be a place for meaningful interactions with your friends and family — enhancing your relationships offline, not detracting from them. After all, that’s what Facebook has always been about’. To this end, while publicly acknowledging studies that prove the negative consequences of social media use, FB has said that it has made several changes to its News Feed to provide more meaningful interactions and reduce passive consumption of low-quality content.

But this is not the end of problems for FB — issues that it needs to tackle include hate speeches, taxation, overselling its targeting capability and creating healthy profits. The company has admitted several times that it miscalculated various metrics reported to advertisers and publishers. Over the last few months, Facebook has devised various initiatives to ensure the integrity of its social platform, including new ways to report stories as fake. However, the results of such initiatives are yet to show. Meanwhile, the company is banking on Watch, which could turn out to be a major source of growth and monetisation since it allows users to watch videos by buying-in.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha