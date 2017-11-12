Ariston Group may shun single product strategy in India

As a part of this plan, the group is evaluating the launch of air conditioners in the country. (Website)

The Indian arm of Italy’s Ariston Thermo Group and water heater makers under the Racold brand, is contemplating to do away with its ‘single’ product strategy in India. As a part of this plan, the group is evaluating the launch of air conditioners in the country. “Our parent Ariston has air-conditioners in its portfolio beside its core strength in the water heating technologies. We are evaluating introducing air-conditioners in the Indian market,” Ariston Thermo GM (Marketing) Anil Bhamre told PTI in an interview. Bhamre, however, said the time-frame of the launch of Ariston branded air conditioners, which are available in other parts of the world including some Asian countries, is yet to be decided. He said the launch and brand strategy in India was in the works, as the product category was a contrast to its mainstay water heaters.

Racold claims to command almost one-fourth share of the water heater industry. Though the non-heating solutions business remains a small contributor to Ariston’s global revenues, the group aims to expand and introduce new technologies in renewables.