Apple, Google, Amazon to have say in new Indian telecom policy? DoT set to consult global tech giants

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has started the process of drafting the new National Telecom Policy (NTP) and will soon begin consultations with stakeholders, which will also include tech giants such as Apple, Google and e-commerce major Amazon. The new policy, expected by 2018, will focus on end-users and will be application driven rather than connectivity driven. “This time experts from outside will also be a part of policy making process. Amazon, Google and Apple will be part of the consultation process as we are going to include new technologies in the NTP. The policy will cover 5G, IoT, etc,” telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday at a seminar on ICT: Engendering New Governance Structure.

She urged the DoT officials to achieve the target of 700 to 800 million internet penetration in the next five years for achieving the vision of the Prime Minister for a New India. Inaugurating the event, earlier, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said that his ministry is working on a new NTP, which will be “application driven as compared to NTP-2012 that was connectivity driven”.

He added that the regulator Trai will also be consulted on the policy.The new policy has to focus on end-users and should look at new opportunities for expanding availability of telecom services, Sinha said underling that for the first time, DoT has decided to involve a large pool of experts from outside the department to get more inputs from the citizens and stakeholders for the new policy.

He said it is heartening to see a six-fold increase in data traffic in India from 561 million GB in the first quarter to 2,988 million GB in the October-December quarter of 2016-17, which is a whopping 400% growth.

When asked about data security and cyber attacks, Sundararajan told reporters that data security is a “priority” area. She also said that the government will be setting up a Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) for the telecom sector.

On the alleged data breach of Reliance Jio subscribers, the secretary said CERT-In has asked for the details and the department will act as per the requirement.