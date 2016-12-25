Apparel exports to cross $30 billion mark in next 3 years: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Ashok Rajani said the initiatives announced by the government along with good quality products aided by innovative design prowess will drive the change for the industry. (ANI)

The Rs 6,000-crore special package announced by the government in June for the textiles sector will help push apparel exports to over USD 30 billion in the next three years, AEPC today said.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Ashok Rajani said the initiatives announced by the government along with good quality products aided by innovative design prowess will drive the change for the industry.

“We have an ambitious target for export and job creation in the next three years. The industry is poised to grow in 2017. I am sure we will not only achieve the USD 30 billion mark in next three years for apparel exports, but have the potential of exceeding the expectation,” he said in a statement.

Currently, the country’s apparel exports stood at around USD 17 billion annually.

He said India has an immense pool of talent and this industry can harness this resource maximum.

On demonetisation, Rajani said: “Temporally, we are facing a lot of pain as our workers are having difficulties opening bank accounts and migrant workers from our principal centres from Delhi, Tirupur and Karnataka are going back to their villages.”

Earlier this month, AEPC honoured the apparel exporters for their contribution in Indian ready-made garment exports, by presenting them Export Awards here.