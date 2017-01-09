Anuj Puri quits JLL, Ramesh Nair steps up to lead India business

Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head of JLL India, today announced his decision to leave the firm. (Source: Twitter)

Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head of JLL India, today announced his decision to leave the firm, simultaneously confirming that Ramesh Nair will take over as CEO and Country Head. Puri will move on from 28 February 2017, and Ramesh Nair assumes his new role on 1 March 2017. He will report to JLL’s Asia Pacific CEO Anthony Couse, JLL said in a press release here.

Anuj Puri joined JLL in 2007 when his company Trammell Crow Meghraj (TCM) merged with the Indian arm of global real estate firm JLL. This formidable partnership gave rise to the largest real estate services company on the Indian subcontinent.

“It’s been an incredible 10 years at JLL, but now is the time to step back and reflect before moving in a new direction,” said Anuj Puri, adding, “The company has great leaders who are now at their prime, and it is to such a leader that I pass on the baton.

Ramesh Nair has, over the years, taken everything he undertook from strength to strength and has earned his laurels many times over. I’ve worked closely with him for many years, and am confident that he is perfectly placed to spearhead JLL and take it to several new levels.”

“It’s an absolute honour to be taking over as head of JLL’s India business,” said Ramesh Nair. “I’ve had a fascinating journey with the firm over the past 17 years. I look forward to working more closely with our clients and teams to produce outstanding outcomes and drive growth to the next level.”

As CEO and Country Head, Ramesh will be responsible for overall direction, strategy and growth of JLL’s India business. He joined JLL in 1999, has risen swiftly through the leadership ranks and has been a member of the India Leadership Council since its inception in 2008. In 2013, he was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, India, and became an International Director in 2014, said the release.