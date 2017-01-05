Annual CES 2017 showcases Faraday Future car launch

Annual CES 2017 event in Las Vegas kicked off on Wednesday with a lot of announcements and product launches.

Annual CES 2017 event in Las Vegas kicked off on Wednesday with a lot of announcements and product launches. The event is considered to be the world’s largest consumer technology show, which showcases some of the biggest product launches. It features technology that will hit the markets in 2017 to futuristic cars.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm’s big announcement during the event was its flagship SoC called the Snapdragon 835. Although there were hopes that the company would announce the first smartphone to be powered by the latest mobile processor, Qualcomm chose to focus on the groundbreaking features of the Snapdragon 835. The important features include improved battery life, power efficient, better AR/VR integration and fast internet connectivity.

There were a few surprises, though. Qualcomm also announced the first Snapdragon 835 devices, and they aren’t smartphones. Qualcomm has partnered with ODG which is the Osterhout Design Group to launch R-8 and R-9, which will be the first devices powered by the 835 processor, and these are actually Augmented Reality SmartGlasses.

The chip maker discussed its plans to make automotive smarter and also highlighted wearables using using Qualcomm chip sets. One of the new smartwatch is from Swarovski, and it will eventually be unveiled at Baselworld.

Huawei bets big on affordable dual rear camera smartphones

Huawei’s e-brand Honor chose day 1 at CES to unveil the Honor 6X, a smartphone with dual rear cameras. While the smartphone isn’t extraordinary, it still packs a lot of features given its asking price of $250 (or approx R17,000). With the global announcement of the Honor 6X, we’re now expecting to see many more manufacturers following Honor’s footsteps.

The future is all about ‘connected vehicles’

Faraday Future unraveled its first production vehicle called the FF91, at CES in Las Vegas. This is unlike any other electric car as it can accelerate from zero to 60mph (97km/h) in 2.39 seconds, the company claims. The FF91 was shown in a live demonstration with pre-recorded video footage of a speed test on a closed road.

Faraday Future didn’t disclose the price of the new FF91, but said they would begin to accept deposits ahead of production, which will start in 2018. Faraday Future will go head-to-head with Tesla in the autonomous electric car segment.

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Qualcomm)

-Anuj Bhatiya