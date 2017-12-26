Anil Ambani lists debt-reduction measures for RCom; here are the key takeaways

The huge reduction of Rs 39,000 crore from the debt is the largest debt reduction in the history of corporate India. (Image: Reuters)

Announcing a massive debt-recast plan, debt-ridden Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said the company will exit the strategic debt restructuring plan with a zero write-off to lenders and bankers. Reliance Communications will be reducing its debt by monetising the assets of its wireless business and no part of the debt will be converted into equity under the new plan, he said. Anil Ambani debt recast plan to revive Reliance Communications comes as a rescue to the company which was facing the threat of insolvency as it has defaulted on US dollar bonds and has failed to clear dues to its domestic and foreign lenders. The major part of the debt would be reduced via prepayments and post the debt reduction exercise, Reliance Communications debt will substantially reduce to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 45,000 crore. The huge reduction of Rs 39,000 crore from the debt is the largest debt reduction in the history of corporate India, Anil Ambani said in the presser.

Shares of Reliance Communications surged as much as 41.1% to the day’s high of Rs 23.2 on NSE while the stock rose 41.02% to hit a day’s high of Rs 23 on BSE. Following a huge spurt in the share price of Reliance Communications, the market capitalisation of RCom jumped to Rs 6,360.73 crore from Rs 4,510.59 crore as per the Friday’s closing price of Rs 16.31 on BSE.

Here are the key takeaways from the presser:

1) The residual debt of Reliance Communication would be reduced to Rs 6,000 crore, said Anil Ambani. The transactions will be closed in a phased manner between January & March 18.

2) Post the massive debt reduction of about Rs 39,000 crore, the enterprise value of Reliance Communications would be Rs 15,000 crore, said Anil Ambani.

3)With strategic debt restructuring (SDR) exit, new RCom to be transformed into B2B business, he added.

4) 50% of new Reliance Communications’ revenues will come from overseas.

5)RCom has faced mild headwinds due to recent pleas at NCLT. It was a challenge to get 35 global and domestic banks to converge on the same path, said Anil Ambani.

6)RCom to exit from strategic restructuring. No equity conversion for lenders & zero write-off to lenders.

7)Indian banks’ telecom exposure reduced by Rs 21,000 crore. RCom’s debt-reduction plan of Rs 39,000 crore is the largest in the history of corporate India, added Anil Ambani.

8)Don’t think can blame Govt policy alone for state of telecom sector and will look at inducting strategic investor in Reliance Communications to further reduce debt, said Anil Ambani