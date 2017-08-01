Anil Ambani led Reliance Power Q1 net tanks to 32 pct to Rs 231 crore

In Q1 FY18, the company generated a total of 10.7 billion units of electricity from thermal, solar and wind capacities across India. (PTI)

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power on Monday reported a 32% year-on-year drop in its net profit to Rs 231 crore for three months ended June 2017 as the tax and interest expenses rose substantially. Tax expenses for the quarter rose 22.35% on year to Rs 96 crore, while finance cost for the period rose 18% to Rs 766 crore.Total income for the quarter rose marginally to Rs 2,752 crore, while operating income or the earnings before interest tax and depreciation was higher by 5.7% to Rs 1,281 crore. Ebidta margin for the quarter remained unchanged at 46.5%. Other income for the quarter was up 68% to Rs 117 crore.

In Q1 FY18, the company generated a total of 10.7 billion units of electricity from thermal, solar and wind capacities across India. The Sasan ultra mega power project in Madhya Pradesh generated 7,531 million units at an availability of 89%. The captive coal mines of Sasan UMPP produced 4.4 million tonne of coal, the company said in a statement.

The Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh generated 2,245 million units at 100% plant availability. The Butibori plant in Maharashtra, generated 842 million units at 76% plant availability. The 40 MW solar PV plant at Dhursar generated 18.40 million units, while 100 MW concentrated solar plant generated 31 million units at the same location, the company said. The 45 MW wind capacity at Vashpet in Maharashtra generated 22.62 million units at 95% availability.