Anil Ambani led Reliance Communications unveils fresh debt restructuring plan; looks to convert Rs 7000 cr loans into stake in telco

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) on Monday presented lenders with a fresh debt restructuring plan proposing banks convert Rs 7,000 crore of loans into a 51% stake in the telco. Punit Garg, executive director, RCom, said at a press conference, the Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) was “very, very comfortable looking at the conservative management estimates”. “Do you think lenders can refuse a zero write-off plan… they have to be so happy and thrilled,” Garg said when asked if the company has received the lenders’ nod. The relevant price for the conversion under the SDR scheme would be the average of the price in the ten days to June 2, of Rs 23.74, when the lenders decided to invoke SDR. The stock closed Monday’s session at Rs 15.70 after hitting a low of Rs 15.60.

A recent report in the Mint newspaper said lenders to Reliance Communications (RCom) “are reluctant to convert their debt into equity if the company doesn’t provide strong visibility on how it plans to reduce debt before December,” citing three bankers aware of the matter. The total outstanding shares of the telco stood at 248.89 crore, as of September 30, giving it market capitalisation of Rs 3,907.57 crore.

If the conversion takes place, the RCom exposure will remain in a standstill state; in other words, they need not make any repayments on account of either interest and principal till December 2018 as per Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme. The company has also told lenders on Monday it will monetise a part of its assets (spectrum, towers, fiber assets, media convergence nodes) worth Rs 17,000 crore and repay Rs 10,000 crore through sale of real estate assets. Going by the proposal, the company’s remaining debt will stand at Rs 6,000 crore after the monetisation exercise.

Of the debt of Rs 45,000 crore, an amount of Rs 40,000 crore is from secured creditors while the rest is unsecured. RCom reported a net loss of Rs 1,283 crore in FY17 on the back of Rs 19,493 crore of revenues with interest expenses of Rs 3,561 crore. The telco’s gross debt stood at Rs 45,000 crore in FY17, of which Rs 25,000 crore is from domestic lenders. Garg said that the company has received interest from multiple prospective investors. “As far as their interest is concerned, I think at this moment they’re (Reliance Jio) very much interested in a lot of our assets. They’ve said very clearly, if it is a transparent process, which is run by lenders, they’re happy to bid and pick-up some assets from them,” Garg said. RCom said it was working closely with SBI capital markets, the advisors appointed by lenders to run a competitive bidding process in a transparent manner to monetise the spectrum, tower, fiber, media convergence nodes and prime real estate assets.

In June, lenders had decided to convert a large portion of their loans to equity using the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme, allowing banks to retain the present classification of the loan for seven months without worrying about it turning non-performing. An SDR allows banks to convert debt at a price below the current market value and can now own 51% or more of the equity of the company. In case of unlisted companies, a break-up value should be used which is the book value per share calculated from the company’s balance sheet adjusted for cash flows and financials post the earlier restructuring. According to RBI, in case the latest balance sheet is not available then the break-up value shall be Rs 1.