Angel investors’ community not growing, says Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

The angel investors’ community is not growing in India and as a result many start-ups are not able to fetch enough funding at the initial level, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and chairman, Axilor Ventures at an even in Gandhinagar.

The angel investors’ community is not growing in India and as a result many start-ups are not able to fetch enough funding at the initial level, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and chairman, Axilor Ventures at an even in Gandhinagar. “India has very few angel investors and this community is not growing. Typically, angel investors come from society, family and friends. Since it is limited, many start-ups are struggling for initial funding,” he said. Most of the start-ups in India are depending on seed and venture capital funding. These investors are mostly from abroad. He said, “We have a very good knowledge base in start-ups and they are doing well. The problem is with funding. About 90% of the seed and venture capital funds come from outside of India.” He stated start-ups have innovative ideas but they do not have the concept of business. Also, they have no knowledge of how to setup a business properly? “Sustainable business-model creation is an important aspect and most of the start-ups do not have it. This becomes a reason for their failure,” he added. The current wave of technology that includes artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things is as fundamental as the introduction of digital computers in 1940s and 1950s, and will disrupt the way existing businesses work.