Andhra Pradesh to generate 2 lakh jobs in IT and electronics manufacturing, says state IT minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh will generate around two lakh jobs in electronics manufacturing and IT sector within two years, state minister Nara Lokesh said today. The Andhra Pradesh IT minister said, “To meet the target, apart from manufacturing of mobile phones and consumer durables, focus will be also on manufacturing of medical devices.” He met Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today and sought his assistance for a variety of IT projects which are in the pipeline and has the potential to generate jobs. “The Union minister assured us help as Andhra Pradesh is growing fast in both the sectors (electronics manufacturing and IT) with large investments pouring in,” Lokesh, who is the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said. He invited Prasad in the inauguration of six IT companies in the state in the coming six months.

Besides, he also held talks with drone-manufacturing companies and Indian Cellular Association (ICA), a body comprising mobile manufacturers, brand owners and other, for bringing more investments to the state. “We received good response, feedback and suggestions from the ICA during the interactions,” he said.

Last week, Lokesh, who also handles the Panchayat Raj portfolio, had said that the state government is committed to generating six lakh jobs in the state in various sectors by 2019.