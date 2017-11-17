Andhra eyes Toyota Prius PHEV, electric vehicles for smart city Amaravati, inks MoU with Japanese automaker

This is the first instance where the company has signed an MoU for a feasibility study on introduction of electric vehicles.

Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the Andhra Pradesh government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a feasibility study towards introduction of Prius PHEV and small EV Commuter into AP government’s smart city project in Amaravati. This is the first instance where the company has signed an MoU for a feasibility study on introduction of electric vehicles. The MoU aims to work together to curb pollution by ensuring a smooth introduction of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles in the state, Nara Lokesh, state minister for information technology, panchayati raj and rural development, said in a statement. This is in line with Toyota Environment Challenge 2050 to achieve zero CO2 emissions. Toyota believes that electrification of vehicles is required globally to reduce CO2 emissions.

“We are confident that this will help us move one step forward in realising our aim to establish a electric vehicle ecosystem in the state. The Andhra Pradesh government is keen to be the hub for the electric vehicle ecosystem and is working on bringing an electric vehicle-specific policy as well as setting up the required charging infrastructure,” he said. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already asked Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) to allocate 5,000 EVs that would be procured as part of the second tender that will be issued shortly. At the outset, 10 units of two kinds of vehicles will be given to the state government free of cost. Toyota has been a pioneer in the electric vehicle space with launching of Prius, the first mass produced electric car, 20 years ago.

In 2017, Toyota’s cumulative sales of electrified units reached 11 million units. Toyota believes that PHEV plug-in hybrid is the solution considering the charging infrastructure currently available in the country. “We would like to acknowledge the support and cooperation extended by the government of Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on introduction of Toyota’s electrified vehicles Prius PHEV and Small EV Commuter into the smart city project at Amaravati,” Akito Tachibana, MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said. “The duration is not fixed yet, but we aim to see some positive result in the next five years. We strongly believe that PHEV is a suitable solution for India considering infrastructure availability at this moment.”