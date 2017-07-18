And now, saving tips from a digital native

The ad looks to drive home the point of comparing policies on the portal when it comes to either car insurance buying or renewal.

The Ad

The ad shows a father and his young son seated at the dining table as the father accounts for the month’s expenses and the son is busy on a tablet. When the father lists out expenses of the car insurance renewal amount, the son is shocked to hear the amount and points out that his father has paid a lot more than necessary. The father challenges his young son’s knowledge on the subject, eliciting a reply from the kid that if the father would have compared policies on PolicyBazaar, he would have got the best deal and saved upto `8,000. He further quips that the father would be quick to compare the son’s education scores with other children, but has failed to do so when it comes to car insurance pricing.

Target Audience

25-42 years, male car owners in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai.

Business Objective

With this campaign, PolicyBazzar is looking to target the audience segment which still renews their insurance at the last minute without doing adequate research. It wants to establish comparison as an essential step in the purchase of a car insurance policy.

The Appeal

Functional Emotional Sensorial

The light hearted feel of the campaign gets the message across without being preachy about it.

Competitive Edge

The film sticks to its message with a slightly humorous treatment of it.

Tone of Voice

Light-hearted

Verdict

The ad looks to drive home the point of comparing policies on the portal when it comes to either car insurance buying or renewal. The highly tactical campaign is set to run for a month’s time trying to build comparison as a non-negotiable step in the car insurance buying or renewal process. The film also looks to reach and educate current car owners as well as potential car buyers.

The ad steers away from the template of keeping the conversation between just adults when it comes to the insurance category. The child giving financial advice almost like an all-knowing guru is an eye-catcher. Although having the young digital-native know more about ‘grown up’ topics such as insurance is creative liberty, it aids in conveying the message. PolicyBazaar, in its past campaigns spearheaded by its brand ambassador Kapil Sharma, has used a celebrity as the educational tool informing the viewer of what they ought to do in terms of insurance. A fairly regular advertiser, its previous campaigns have been largely tactical boosted by Sharma’s presence and the catchphrase, Compare nahi karega toh banega ullu. The challenge with this campaign will be to cut through more complex, emotionally charged ad campaigns that are typical to the insurance category.

Rating: 6/10

@shinminbali