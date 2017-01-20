Anant Geete opens BHEL’s solar cell, module production lines

BHEL CMD Atul Sobti and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (PTI)

Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete today inaugurated BHEL’s state-of-the-art 200 MW solar module and 85 MW solar cell lines in Bengaluru.

“BHEL’s state-of-the-art 200 MW solar photovoltaic module manufacturing line and upgraded 85 MW solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing line were inaugurated by Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Anant Geete, at the company’s manufacturing plants in Bengaluru today,” BHEL said in a statement.

With the commencement of commercial operation of these lines, the annual manufacturing capacity of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has been enhanced to 105 MW of solar cells and 226 MW of solar modules.

BHEL CMD Atul Sobti and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.