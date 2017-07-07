Anand Mahindra, CP Gurnani take to Twitter, apologise for way Tech Mahindra HR staffer sacked employee

Sacking of a Tech Mahindra employee by its HR representative has created a furore and it Anand Mahindra to take to Twitter to express their regrets. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

The sacking of a Tech Mahindra employee by its HR representative has created a furore and it forced Mahindra and Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra as well as Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani to take to Twitter to express their regrets over the unsavory incident. This has emerged after an employee was allegedly issued a clear warning to either quit as per a deadline or be sacked. Mahindra issued an apology that read, “I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual & we’ll ensure this does not happen in future.” Before that Gurnani, had tweeted this message, “I deeply regret the way the HR rep & employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn’t repeat in the future..’ Alongside he had attached a copy of yet another apology letter by Vineet Nayyar, Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra where he said that ‘we deeply regret the manner in which the discussion took place and we have taken necessary corrective steps to ensure that this does not happen again in future.’

I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual & we’ll ensure this does not happen in future http://t.co/yBxAxvFZlc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2017

I deeply regret the way the HR rep & employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn’t repeat in the future. pic.twitter.com/KKLt6tIBb6 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) July 7, 2017

According to a report by Moneycontrol, an audio clip that it had access to allegedly revealed that the company HR representative told the employee in no uncertain terms that he had to quit by 10 a.m. next day or he will be sacked summarily.