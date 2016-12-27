Adorable Amul girl could soon find her way into living rooms and kitchens: Here is how

“Amul girl has commented on everyone. Nobody has displayed anger. Amul girl is like daughter. We know what she is saying is correct,” Sodhi said. (Twitter)

The adorable Amul girl could soon find her way into living rooms and kitchens, beyond the topical ads on newspapers with the dairy major mulling over launch of merchandise based on her. According to a top company official, once Amul takes a decision in the next 2-3 months, a range of items ranging from key rings to fridge magnets and polka dot frocks may be sold over its 8,000 Amul milk parlours across the country.

“We will consider to come up with merchandise based around Amul butter girl. We will take a final decision on this in next 2-3 months,” Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director RS Sodhi said. GCMMF sells dairy products under the Amul brand.

“We can bring many merchandise like key rings, cups and frocks. We can sell these merchandise through our over 8,000 milk parlours across the country,” he said. Sodhi was speaking at the book launch ‘Amul India 3.0’ yesterday

here. The book was launched by eminent advertising and media personalities Santosh Desai, Indrajit Hazra, Rahul Da Cunha and Jai Arjun Singh.

“We are known from the campaign. So we are happy,” Sodhi said, adding that the campaign, being run for last 50 years, has huge credibility.

“Amul girl has commented on everyone. Nobody has displayed anger. Amul girl is like daughter. We know what she is saying is correct,” Sodhi said.

Amul India 3.0, the third edition, is a unique take on 50 years of India’s history, the highs and lows, through the eyes of the adorable little Amul poppet.

Covering topical grounds and popular incidents from the contemporary context, this is the all new, comprehensively revised and updated edition. The book has pieces by prominent writers, public figures and the subject of the hoardings themselves.

The writers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor, Jug Suraiya, Indrazit Hazra, Jai Arjun Singh, Santosh Desai, Naresh Fernandes, Angello Dias, Arnab Goswami and Karan Johar, have looked at how the Amul girl has over the years covered the nation’s concerns and obsessions, specially politics, Bollywood and cricket.