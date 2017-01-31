Amitabh Bachchan takes to Twitter, ‘cries’ for aid over Vodafone issue

Amitabh Bachchan. (PTI)

Bollywood’s ‘angry young man’ on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his distress regarding his Vodafone mobile connection being erratic. “Vodafone we have a problem ..!! All send messages coming failed .. receiving sms but not going .. hheeeellllppppp !!!,”

VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

However, the service improved after about half hour, because BigB again tweeted and this time it was in gratitude. He posted, “Vodafone problem solved … thank you .. all sms going through now ….!!” While this attracted a lot of attention on the social network, Vodafone India did not give an official comment but tweeted on Bachchan’s tweet saying, help is on the way.

VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED … THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW …. BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA …!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

@SrBachchan Happy to hear that Mr. Bachchan. Please let us know if you need any further assistance. Wish you a good evening. – Faraz — Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) January 31, 2017

@myself_kushlove We will have one of our executives to get in touch with you. – Ankit — Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) January 31, 2017

@VodafoneIN @myself_kushlove Ha ha ha. Now create some problem for yourself so that they can assist you ???? — Rahul Sharma (@iSharmaKRahul) January 31, 2017

Bachchan is increasingly using social media as a powerful tool to solve some of his pressing problems. In fact, he used it just a few months ago to resolve another phone problem. Earlier in October last year, Bachchan had written on his Facebook about his new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone being faulty. He had also tagged Samsung in his post. He had written, “Battery charge restricted to 60 per cent. When will it allow me to go 100 ? Mr Samsung please respond ! zara jaldi !”. The post on Facebook was an angrier one as he said “should i throw it away the Samsung and go for iPhone..??”

Samsung soon solved his issue by replacing the phone of the celebrity customer. He expressed his happiness on Twitter that the company has replaced the phone with a new one and that there are no issues now. When Bachchan had the phone, it was not available in India, he must have bought it from somewhere else.

Twitter works really well for Bachchan; he has 24.7 million followers. This second highest fan following of an Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has follower base of 26.8 million.