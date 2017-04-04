Ambuja Cement supplied 3.17 L tonnes of cement for Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated India’s longest highways tunnel – the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir to the nation on Sunday. (PTI)

Ambuja Cement today said it has supplied 3.17 lakh tonnes of cement for India’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2. “India’s leading cement manufacturer has once again reinforced its strong commitment towards nation building by playing a vital role in the construction of the prestigious Chenani-Nashri road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir…Ambuja Cement’s Ropar unit supplied 3.17 lakh tonnes of high quality cement for this milestone project,” it said in a statement.

Ambuja Cement’s Technical Services teams provided complete technical support for this venture. “It is a proud moment for all of us at Ambuja Cement to be a key partner of the world class Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, thus contributing to India’s growth story,” Ambuja Cement MD and CEO Ajay Kapur said.

The company said it is happy to be part of this landmark infrastructure project. The new tunnel stretches from Chenani (Udhampur district) to Nashri (Ramban district) town. The tunnel reduces the distance between Chenani and Nashri from 41 km to less than 10 km.

Watch this also:





This project is part of the development of the new alignment section of NH 1-A which includes the 9.2 km single tube bi-directional tunnel with a parallel intermediate lane escape tunnel of 29 cross passages.

The tunnel will enable sustainable transport through fuel saving of Rs 27 lakh per day by cutting down commuting time. It will make road travel safer and reduce traffic disturbances caused by unpredictable land-slides, sharp-turns, vehicle breakdowns and accidents. The new tunnel is secured with a robust security and a three-tier power back-up system.