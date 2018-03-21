Amazon Samsung Carnival sale: Massive discounts of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy A8, among others; check all details

Amazon Samsung Carnival Sale (Reuters).

Amazon India on Wednesday launched Samsung Carnival sale which offers massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, storage devices and home appliances. The sale will end on March 24. The offer includes various Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy A and also high-end smartphones like Galaxy Note series. Customers will have the option of buying the products through exchange offer or no-cost EMI or Amazon Pay cashback worth up to Rs 8000.

Under the sale, the Samsung Galaxy A8 plus which was earlier priced at Rs 32,990 will now be available at Rs 28,990. Buyers can also get an extra discount of Rs 2000 via exchange discount. The Galaxy On7 Prime 32 GB is priced at Rs 9490 from the earlier price of Rs 12,990. Customers can also get Rs 1500 discount on exchange discount. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs 59,000 from its earlier price of Rs 67,900 and a cashback of Rs 8000 if paid through Amazon Pay.

If customers are looking for mid-range prices smartphones, the Galaxy J7 Pro is priced at Rs 18,900 from the earlier Rs 23,300 and Galaxy J7 Prime which is now available at Rs 13,900. All the Galaxy J series models also come with no-cost EMI options. You can also get the Galaxy J7 Nxt at Rs. 11,900 (MRP Rs. 14,500) and Galaxy C7 Pro at Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 26,600).

Additionally, the Amazon sale includes offers on consumer electronics goods as well. The 49-inch full HD Samsung LED TV is price tagged at Rs 44,900 from the earlier of Rs 62,900, and likewise, the sale includes a Samsung 253L Smart Convertible Refrigerator at Rs. 23,899 (MRP Rs. 27,900).

The sale also consists 128GB MicroSDXC at Rs 2,999 from the earlier of Rs 4,499 and Samsung 950 EVO 250GB SSD at Rs 7499 from the earlier cost of Rs 8750. The Amazon sale offers up to 15 percent discount on washing machines, 25 percent discount on microwaves, and 25 percent discount on air conditioners.