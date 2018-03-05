Amazon Samsung Carnival: Get whopping Rs 8000 discount on smartphones; check top deals

Amazon India has come up with the Samsung Carnival, which started on March 5 and the deadline for the same is the eight of this month. (IE)

Amazon India has come up with the Samsung Carnival, which started on March 5 and the deadline for the same is the eight of this month. In the three-day long carnival, you can buy Samsung smartphones and get a whopping cashback of Rs 8,000. Customers will get cash back on several smartphone models like Galaxy A series, Galaxy Note series and Galaxy On series. Apart from this, the users can buy Samsung electronics such as home appliances, televisions, tablets, storage gadgets and wearables. Select smartphones, wearables, and tablets can also be bought with similar cashback on Samsung Shop in partnership with Paytm Mall.

The Amazon exclusive smartphone- Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus which is available at a discount of Rs 4,000 with Amazon Pay can be bought for Rs 28,900. Meanwhile, Galaxy On7 Prime (32GB) will be priced at Rs 10,990 after a Rs 2000 cashback. The 64 GB variant of Galaxy On7 Prime will be priced at Rs 12,990 and will have the same Amazon Pay cashback.

Moreover, talking about the flagship Galaxy Note 8 – it will have a cashback of Rs 8,000 Amazon Pay which means it will be up for grabs at Rs 59,900. Also, discounts on Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro will take the prices of the two smartphones at Rs 6,990 and Rs 6,490 respectively.

The e-commerce website is also running an exchange offer with up to Rs 1500 extra discount for its users on the purchase of Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J5 Prime, along with other Samsung mid-range smartphones.

Apart from this, there is also a cashback of 5 percent on SBI credit card. This will be valid from March 1-15 and is applicable on various products ranging from home appliances, televisions, laptops and furniture. The SBI cashback is not available on smartphones, wearables and tablets.

Meanwhile, the recently launched flagship Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be available in India from March 6. The two smartphones were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.