Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Freecharge, PayTm recharge offers: Get cashback, discounts through these lucrative deals

A report on mobile internet in India 2016 by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) stated that the average monthly spend on mobile services, voice and data combined, in India in 2016 stood at Rs 349 per person. Now, if you think that the youngsters are the ones who spend more on mobile bills, you are wrong. The report revealed that even though the proportion of data usage as part of mobile bills goes down with age, the total bill actually goes up. While 67% of the bill amount is spent on data in the 15-24 age group, only 50% is spent on data by people above 50 years of age. That is because the calling and SMS usage in the adults rises.

So, it is not a bad idea to save some money, right? Well, there are a number of cashback offers and deals available these days that can help you save a lot of money. Here, we look at some of those offers by top merchants like Amazon Pay, PayTm and Mobikwik:

1. Amazon Pay: The latest player in the town is offering 50% cashback on the recharges done between December 26, 2017 and December 31, 2017, both days included. However, the total cashback that can be availed through this offer is Rs 100. The offer is applicable for both new and existing customers and there is no minimum recharge value required to be eligible for the benefits. The cashback will be credited to Amazon Pay balance within 3 days of the Recharge.

Apart from this, the Jio users also get a flat cashback of Rs 99 for all the recharges above Rs 399. This offer is only available for the first time users. The cashback will be credited to Amazon Pay balance within 7 days of the Recharge.

2. Mobikwik: You can get up to 50% SuperCash on mobile prepaid recharge of Rs10 or more done on MobiKwik App or Website. The offer can only be redeemed once per user. The postpaid users can get flat Rs 100 SuperCash on mobile postpaid bill payment of Rs250 or more done on MobiKwik App or Website

3. PayTm: At the moment, PayTm is not giving too many cashback offers. Still, you can get Rs 10 off on all the prepaid recharges of Rs 50 and above. The offer is available both on the App and the Website.

4. Freecharge: You can get flat Rs 50 cashback on minimum transaction of Rs 300 on all the successful prepaid mobile recharges done till 26th December 2017.