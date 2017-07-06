Amazon infuses Rs 1,680 crore into Indian ops

It should be noted in June last year, the US based e-commerce company’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had committed an additional investment of billion, thus taking the total investment in India to billion. (Reuters)

Amazon has infused Rs 1,680 crore ($250 million) into its Indian marketplace operation – Amazon Seller Services – according to a regulatory filing on Registrar of Companies (RoC). It should be noted in June last year, the US based e-commerce company’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had committed an additional investment of $3 billion, thus taking the total investment in India to $5 billion. In 2014, Bezos had committed an initial investment of $2 billion. Following the announcement, in October 2015, the parent company had put in Rs 1,237 crore into Amazon Seller Services.

Amazon Seller Services’ losses more than doubled to Rs 3,572 crore in the financial year ended March 2016, from Rs 1,724 crore in the previous financial year, according to RoC filings.