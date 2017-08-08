Amazon India, Telangana Handloom department ink pact to train weavers

Amazon India will not only provide an online marketplace for marketing but will also engage with weavers and artisans across the state to train them on making the products more attractive, appealing and marketable across the online domain. (Reuters)

Amazon India has said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Department of Handloom and Textiles, to educate, train and enable weavers and artisans to directly sell their products to Amazon customers across the country. According to a statement issued by the e-commerce giant last night, with over 17,000 handlooms in the state, this association will further help elevate popular handloom products from clusters such as are Pochampally, Warangal, Gadwal, Narayanpet and Siddipet which have a tremendous potential and demand in urban areas. “Amazon India through this association with the weavers and artisans in Telangana will help them boost their business by training them to list and sell their products online on the marketplace. “Additionally, Amazon India and the department will collaborate to conduct various training programs including computer and internet training sessions and registration assistance programs,” it said.

Amazon India will not only provide an online marketplace for marketing but will also engage with weavers and artisans across the state to train them on making the products more attractive, appealing and marketable across the online domain. The partnership also intends to empower and generate livelihood opportunities and income for the artisans and boost their economy, Amazon said.

Gopal Pillai, Director and GM, Seller Services, Amazon India, said through the collaboration with the Telangana government involving training, marketing, selling and delivery of various handloom products, the company will truly aim to transform the lives of these weavers and artisans.