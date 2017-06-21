Amazon India registers 225% net growth on sports products in 2016

Leading etailer Amazon has witnessed a net growth of over 225 per cent on its sports category in 2016 as compared to the last fiscal. (Reuters)

Leading etailer Amazon has witnessed a net growth of over 225 per cent on its sports category in 2016 as compared to the last fiscal, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The survey revealed that Amazon fashion sportswear segment with its athleisure wear — which has re-defined gym wear to an uber stylish ‘gym-to-office-wear’ imagery — witnessed a growth of close to 150 per cent in 2016. “Customers today are more fitness conscious and are adopting yoga in daily life. We are excited by the growing interest in yoga products across the country and are constantly striving to add new selection to meet all of yoga and fitness product needs under one roof,” said Kaveesh Chawla, Director (Category Management) Amazon India.

The demand for yoga products in both sports and fashion categories were led by four cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and together accounted for 40 per cent demand. The other 60 per cent was witnessed from other tier I, II and III cities, where yoga mats lead with close to 80 per cent product demand. The demand for yoga mats have also been witnesse by even far flung remote areas like Dimapur, Kohima and North Thingdawl. Brands like Under Armour, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Fila, Skechers, ASICS, Speedo, Nike, New Balance are some of the top brands in sportswear category.