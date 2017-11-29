Amazon India launches Amazon Saheli, a special store for women entrepreneurs

Amazon India announced the launch of Amazon Saheli, a new programme aimed at empowering and enabling women entrepreneurs across the country to sell their products on the Amazon.in marketplace. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon India announced the launch of Amazon Saheli, a new programme aimed at empowering and enabling women entrepreneurs across the country to sell their products on the Amazon.in marketplace. In collaboration with notable organisations, the programme is in line with Amazon India’s vision to transform the way India sells. Currently, the partner organisations include SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association) and Impulse Social Enterprise. Amazon Saheli will offer women entrepreneurs access to nationwide customers on the Amazon India marketplace. Thousands of women entrepreneurs associated with these partner organisations will be able to offer their products to Amazon.in customers through a dedicated storefront, ‘the Saheli Store’. The store will feature unique products produced locally by these women entrepreneurs. Initially comprising handicrafts, apparel, handbags and home décor items, the store will gradually scale up to on-board women entrepreneurs selling in different product categories.

Amazon Saheli will help women entrepreneurs gain world-class logistics and fulfilment facilities to help their businesses soar. Women entrepreneurs will be able to enjoy a slew of benefits such as subsidised referral fees, free imaging and cataloging during launch, account management and post launch support and enhanced discoverability and differentiation of products through specialised storefronts. Gopal Pillai, director & GM, Seller Services, Amazon India, said, “As a part of our commitment to transform how India buys and sells by enabling small entrepreneurs to scale up, we have now focused on the challenges faced by Indian women entrepreneurs to gain visibility and access to resources. E-commerce is an important enabler for small businesses offering tremendous opportunities to women entrepreneurs to benefit from the digital economy.”

He added: “We are delighted to join hands with partner organisations such as SEWA and Impulse for Social Cause that have done remarkable work to aid marginalised women entrepreneurs. Through Amazon Saheli, we aim to bring a change in the lives of thousands of women entrepreneurs with the help of our partners.” Reema Nanavati, head, SEWA, said, “We at SEWA believe in young women entrepreneurship using e-commerce. SEWA is happy to partner with Amazon which share the same vision to not only provide women entrepreneurs access to millions of new customers and become economically secured and will generate employment opportunities for many more young women.”