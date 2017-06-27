Amazon.in launches Sixth Fulfilment Centre in Mumbai

The new centre is spread across 90,000 square feet, and offers more than 3 lakh cubic feet of storage space. (Reuters)

Online retail giant Amazon.in today announced the launch of its sixth fulfilment Centre (FC) for Mumbai, and its eighth in Maharashtra. The new fulfilment centre is situated in Bhiwandi, and will service more than 13,000 sellers in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). “Our sellers in Mumbai have grown by 70 per cent in the last year, and our seller base in Maharashtra is now 30,000 and has grown by over a 100 per cent. The new fulfillment centre will empower these small businesses to leverage the digital economy, and reach a wider customer base,” Akhil Saxena, VP, India customer fulfillment, Amazon India told PTI here.

The new centre is spread across 90,000 square feet, and offers more than 3 lakh cubic feet of storage space. This takes the total storage space of Amazon to 2.5 million cubic feet. In 2017, Amazon.in has said it will have 41 operational fulfilment centres in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 13 million cubic feet. When asked about the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST), Saxena said that the company is providing full support to its sellers to gear up for the tax reform.

Amazon has committed an investments to the tune of $5 billion in the country. Its chief Jeff Bezos has reiterated the company will “keep investing and growing in India” after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday.