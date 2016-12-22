  3. Amazon.in expands grocery, household service to 6 more cities

Amazon.in today announced the expansion of its grocery and household service Amazon Pantry to six more cities across the country, covering Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Mysuru and Pune.

Published: December 22, 2016
Amazon.in today announced the expansion of its grocery and household service Amazon Pantry to six more cities.

Amazon.in today announced the expansion of its grocery and household service Amazon Pantry to six more cities across the country, covering Delhi,  Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Mysuru and Pune. The company had launched the program in Hyderabad and  Bengaluru earlier this quarter.

Using Amazon Pantry, customers can shop for over 5,000  everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and  household products, Amazon said in a release.

It said the store offers essentials ranging across  staples, including regional brands specific for the relevant  cities, categories like snack foods and biscuits to home needs like detergents and shampoo; child care products such as diapers and baby food to even pet products.

All pantry orders are shipped in special Pantry Boxes  from Amazon warehouses near cities so that customers can get their delivery the very next day, the release added.

“We are optimistic about delighting our customers in  these cities with the convenience, ease and the fast delivery  that Amazon Pantry offers,” Amazon India Director Category  Management FMCG Saurabh Srivastava said.

