Amazon Great Indian Sale big deals revealed; check best offers, discounts on mobile, electronics, home appliances

Amazon has once again announced a big sale for its customers. Shopping website Amazon has announced Great Indian Sale. The sale will be on from 9th to 12th August. According to Amazon, the sale has ‘Big Deals on Big Brands’. Moreover, there are many offers on mobiles and accessories, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, fashion brands, etc. Here are some of the deals:-

– SBI card offer

– Up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories

– Up to 50 per cent off on electronics

– Up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen products

– Up to 70 per cent off on Fashion brands

– Up to 30 per cent off on Personal care and grooming

– 20-60% off on Toys

AMAZON SALE DATE: 9-12 August

Earlier, on July 13, Amazon pumped in Rs 130 crore into its payments entity, Amazon Pay India, as it looks to expand its operations in the country and compete head-on with the likes of Flipkart’s PhonePe and Alibaba-backed Paytm.

Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs have invested Rs 130 crore in fresh capital in the Amazon Pay India, according to documents submitted to the Corporate Affairs Ministry. The resolution was approved on June 28.

Amazon India, which has recently completed four years of operations, has been directing its investments towards building warehouses, strengthening logistics and increasing product assortment.