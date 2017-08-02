Amazon Great Indian Sale announced; check best discounts, offers, timings, date and other details

Once again the big Amazon sale is all set to come.

Once again the big sale is all set to come. The e-retail website Amazon has announced it will hold ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’. The sale will open on 12 AM IST (midnight) on August 9 to 11.59pm IST on August 12. The sale is being organised on the occasion of Independence Day. According to a press release by Amazon,”The e-retail website will be offering blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices.” According to Amazon, “Amazon Prime members will be getting exclusive Prime-only deals apart from 30 minutes Early Access to Top Deals.” Moreover, Amazon India will be offering “Amazon Pay Balance only deals” too. Moreover, in Amazon Great Indian Sale, SBI credit and debit card holders can avail additional cash back of 15 percent on app and 10 percent on the website during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Sale details:-

Date: August 9 to August 12

Timings: 12am IST (midnight) on August 9 to 11.59pm IST on August 12

Earlier, on July 13, news agency PTI had reported that Amazon has pumped in Rs 130 crore into its payments entity, Amazon Pay India, as it looks to expand its operations in the country and compete head-on with the likes of Flipkart’s PhonePe and Alibaba-backed Paytm.

Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs have invested Rs 130 crore in fresh capital in the Amazon Pay India, according to documents submitted to the Corporate Affairs Ministry. The resolution was approved on June 28, it added.