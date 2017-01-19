Amazon Great India Sale: Get exciting deals on Apple iPhone, OnePlus 3T, Moto G, others

Manish Tiwary, Vice President Category Management, Amazon India said the company is excited to kick off with the Amazon Great Indian Sale. (Twitter)

If you want to get an amazing discount of flat 40 percent on diamond jewellery, up to 50 percent off on kitchen appliances, your favorite smartphone on an exciting discount or other blockbuster deals, wait for the Amazon Great Indian Sale starting on January 20. The e-commerce giant is offering more than 100 million products across various categories, including big brands with irresistible deals at attractive prices in its three-day sale and if you are lucky, you can also win Renault Kwid. In the first sale of the year, Amazon has brought certain surprise for its customers including offer for 10 lucky customers shopping on Amazon App an all-expense paid trip for two to Europe and for 10 lucky winners who can each win the highly popular hatchback Renault Kwid.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President Category Management, Amazon India said the company is excited to kick off with the Amazon Great Indian Sale. He claimed that the sale will going to delight the customers with an extravagant spread of brands and products to choose from, apart from countless offers and fantastic deals clubbed in with fast and reliable delivery.

Amazon is providing additional benefits for its prime members, Prime members. The members, while already enjoying the benefits of free one-day and two-day shipping across a large selection and free unlimited video streaming, will have Prime exclusive deals as well as 30 minutes early access to other top deals before non-Prime members during the sale.

Here is a sneak peek of some deals available to the buyers of electronic products. The OnePlus 3T (64GB) will be available at Rs 29,999 along with additional savings with Exchange, Moto G Plus 4th Gen (16 GB) at Rs 11,499, Canon EOS 1200D DSLR Camera at Rs 22,999, Apple iPhone 5s 16GB (Space Grey, 16 GB) at Rs 15,999 and Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) at Rs 17,499. Besides there will up to 60 percent off on Headphones, 40 percent off on TVs, 30 percent off on Laptops, 60 percent off on Networking Devices, 80 percent off on Mobile accessories and up to 40 percent off on Wearables.

For other such exciting deals on home products, fmcg products, fashion apparels and other household items, wait for the sale.