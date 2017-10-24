  3. Amazon gets 238 proposals for second headquarters

Amazon gets 238 proposals for second headquarters

Commerce and Cloud computing giant Amazon has said it has received 238 proposals from cities and regions vying to host its second headquarters.

By: | San Francisco | Published: October 24, 2017 3:23 PM
amazon, amazon headquarters, amazon new headquarters, where to build amazon new headquarters Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters in September, sending cities into a frenzy. (Reuters)
Top News

Commerce and Cloud computing giant Amazon has said it has received 238 proposals from cities and regions vying to host its second headquarters. According to a CNNMoney report, the tech giant said on Monday that the proposals span across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America. Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters in September, sending cities into a frenzy. The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the facility and will create as many as 50,000 “high-paying” jobs. Amazon says the new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be a “full equal” to its Seattle campus. The company estimates that its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy. The report said that in order to woo Amazon, cities made elaborate and creative gestures.

While Kansas Mayor Sly James wrote five-star reviews for 1,000 random items on Amazon’s website, Tucson sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a giant cactus, and New York City lit up landmarks like the Empire State Building in “Amazon orange”.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top