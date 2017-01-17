Amazon extends seller support services to 3 regional languages

Launched as a pilot in December 2016, this initiative has seen attracted many sellers requesting for callbacks in their preferred language of choice. (PTI)

Amazon India has launched a regional language support service for its sellers in three Indian languages – Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Currently, the service is available in Hindi and English. With the extension of language support, sellers will now have the flexibility to opt for a callback option from Amazon India’s seller support associates in these regional languages.

The initiative will enable sellers to comfortably and efficiently receive guidance and resolve their business queries with speed and ease, aiding them to prepare better for the upcoming Great Indian Sale on the marketplace from January 20th to 22nd, 2016, Amazon said in a statement.

Launched as a pilot in December 2016, this initiative has seen attracted many sellers requesting for callbacks in their preferred language of choice. In addition to states in India with predominantly Hindi speaking population, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana have emerged as the top 3 states in the country with a huge seller base who prefer support services in their local languages.

“With the upcoming Great Indian Sale, sellers will be now be able to interact with our support services staff in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi & English. By introducing multilingual seller support services, keeping our sellers’ comfort in mind, we are positive that we will be able to help more and more sellers reap benefits from the sale,” Gopal Pillai, director and GM, Seller Services, Amazon India said.

Amazon has also set up their flagship Seller Cafes across the country to provide on-ground seller support where sellers can simply walk-in and get their issues addressed.