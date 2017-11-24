Amazon Black Friday sale: Top gadgets, other products on offer, check out best deals

People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy’s Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. (Image Reuters)

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. On this day people go for shopping as the festive season will begin next month with Christmas and New Years. In the US, Black Friday sale starts from midnight November 24, which is typically the last Friday of November ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Amazon India’s Black Friday sale will be valid on the Global Store and the company is also hosting app contest for its India users. Deals are available for all kinds of products from electronic gadgets and household appliances to clothing, shoes and accessories.

The major items for sale on Amazon include:

Amazon Fire TV stick available at a discounted price of £25. If the product is not shipped internationally then it will include shipping charges.

Jabra Move wireless headphones are currently down to $49.99 (MRP $99.99) on Amazon. The wireless headphones are lightweight and can easily pair with just about any mobile device. The battery can last up to 8 hours when it is fully charged.

HP is offering discounts on its Envy 15t Touch laptop. Its price is down to $999.99 (MRP $1699.99). The laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM.

Philips Hue A19 LED starter kit is available at a discounted price of $59.99 (MRP $99.99) on Best Buy. Philips Hue works well with Amazon Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit and Google Assistant. The kit ships with a Hue bridge, four white LED bulbs, a power adapter and an ethernet cable.

The August second-generation Smart Lock is down to $149.95 (MRP $229.99). The smart lock works with Amazon Alexa. The August smart lock can be controlled using mobile phones. The user can enable access to visitors and the door automatically locks when user approaches it or leaves home.

Apart from electronics, some other items include Debenhams three seater chenile Abbeville sofa which is priced at £552.50 after discount. The original price of this stylish and comfortable sofa is £1300.

This Bosch dishwasher with original price of £499 is available at a discounted price of £399. The dishwasher has six programmes and the capacity for up to 13 place settings, allowing to fit in pots, pans and plates.