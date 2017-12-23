Amazon acquires home automation startup Blink

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. (IANS)

In a bid to ramp up its connected home line-up, online giant Amazon has acquired a startup named Blink that builds wireless home monitoring systems, including connected Wi-Fi home security cameras. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. “Blink brings to the table an expertise in building connected, wireless home monitoring and security tech that also operates completely wire-free requiring no complicated installation and running on simple, readily available replaceable batteries,” TechCrunch reported late on Friday. Blink’s security cameras, first introduced in 2016, are known for their ease of set-up and for not needing a plug as they can operate on batteries. Amazon has already made foray into connected home video cameras and home entry products, including “Cloud Cam” and “Amazon Key” that offer remotely enabling access to the users’ home for delivery people dropping off packages.

The company also has “Alexa” — its Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) personal assistant and smart speakers “Echo” that are connected to the voice-controlled “Alexa”.