Amazing offers by Reliance Jio! Happy New Year 2018 plans launched-Find details here

Reliance Jio has come out with two plans for the New Year offering 1.2GB and 2GB data per day along with free local and national calls. Under the Happy New Year 2018 scheme, Jio is offering two plans – MRP 199 and MRP 299 – for prepaid subscribers, sources said. The MRP 199 plan with 28-day validity provides free voice, 1.2GB 4G data per day, unlimited SMS and subscription to premium Jio apps for all Jio Prime members for 28 days, while for heavy data users, the company is offering the MRP 299 plan with free voice, 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited SMS and access to Jio apps for all Jio Prime members for 28 days. Last year, Jio had launched the inaugural free voice and data plan (Welcome Offer) beginning September 4, 2016, and then in December extended it till March 31, 2017, calling it the Happy New Year Offer.