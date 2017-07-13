Amarnath Yatra attack: Air India to waive off cancellation, rescheduling charges on Jammu flights till July 13

An Air India official said that the decision was taken after many passengers were unable to reach the Jammu airport due to yesterday’s bandh call, given following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims. (PTI)

Air India today announced to waive penalty charges for no-show, cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for passengers travelling to and from Jammu in the aftermath of the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims. The relaxation of penalty charges is in place until July 13, the airline said in a statement. “Due to prevailing situation in Jammu, applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation stand waived on all tickets issued on or before July 11 for travel to/from Jammu on both domestic and international flights up to July 13,” an airline spokesperson said.

An Air India official said that the decision was taken after many passengers were unable to reach the Jammu airport due to yesterday’s bandh call, given following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

“Because of a bandh called yesterday many passengers were not able to reach the airport on time so we have decided to remove penalty charges,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Several political organisations, including the VHP, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, the National Conference and the Congress had called for a bandh in the city yesterday following a terror attack that killed seven Amarnath pilgrims.