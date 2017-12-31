  3. Alliance Air tweaks its Lucknow-Bhopal flight timings

By: | Bhopal | Published: December 31, 2017 3:58 PM
The daily flight will now take off at 2.05 pm from Lucknow and land at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 3.45 pm.
Air India’s regional arm Alliance Air has decided to reschedule the timings of its flight on Lucknow-Bhopal route to afternoon from morning for entire January, to pre-empt any weather-related impact on the services during the period. The daily flight will now take off at 2.05 pm from Lucknow and land at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 3.45 pm. The flight, in its return leg, will depart from Bhopal at 4.15 pm and reach Lucknow at 5.55 pm, Alliance Air said in a statement. Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier Air India, which operates on the regional routes. The revised schedule will come into effect from tomorrow and continue till January 31, it said adding that the change in timings of the flight to afternoon from morning is aimed at negating any impact of weather conditions during the month.

