Allahabad Bank reports Rs 28.84 crore net profit in first quarter

Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.85% in the June quarter this fiscal from 12.33% during the same period previous fiscal. Net NPA ratio also rose to 8.96% from 8.69% in the year-ago period. (Reuters)

Allahabad Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of Rs 564.96 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, buoyed by a growth in the operating profit and lower operating expenses. The bank’s asset quality worsened in the quarter under review as its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute term rose by 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 21,032.42 crore from Rs 19,208.62 crore for the same quarter last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Although total income during the quarter fell by 3% y-o-y to Rs 4,968.57 crore, the operating profit posted a 21% y-o-y growth at Rs 1,170.32 crore on the back of lower operating expenses.

“Reduction in cost of deposits, total expenses and a surge in operating profit were the key reasons behind the net profit numbers for the first quarter,” chairman and managing director Usha Ananthasubramanian said after announcing the results here.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) during the first quarter, however, fell close to 11% y-o-y at Rs 1,242.69 crore as against Rs 1,393.20 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter stood at 2.35% from 2.69% a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies were almost flat for the quarter at Rs 1,335.36 crore as against Rs 1,330.78 crore in the year-ago period. Fresh slippages during the June quarter of FY18 were at around Rs 2,000 crore, Ananthasubramanian said, adding that the slippages had been contained.

Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.85% in the June quarter this fiscal from 12.33% during the same period previous fiscal. Net NPA ratio also rose to 8.96% from 8.69% in the year-ago period.

The bank said it has exposures to 10 of the 12 large stressed accounts, identified by the RBI. The bank’s overall exposure to these 10 accounts is around Rs 4,390 crore.