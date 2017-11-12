Reliance Jio offers and recharge plans under Rs 500 with unlimited free calling, 1GB data per day; check details

Reliance Jio offers four plans under Rs 500 with unlimited calling and 1GB data per day. (Source: IE image)

Reliance Jio has triggered a massive data war in India. It’s the Jio effect that has forced the telecom operators to bring down their rates, offer lucrative deals. Despite this growing competition Jio continues to offer best rates. Currently, Jio offers four plans under Rs 500 with unlimited calling and 1GB data per day. In all these plans, Jio offers unlimited SMS service as well. After the users consume their 1GB data, the speed is reduced. To see your daily usage, you can go to My Jio app or visit its official website, jio.com. Jio is also offering a triple cashback offer for its customer worth over Rs. 2,500. Here are all Reliance Jio offers and recharge plans under Rs 500 that are tailored for users to derive maximum benefit:

Reliance Jio Rs 309 recharge plan

The cheapest among all these offers, this plan comes with a validity of 49 days. Under this plan, Jio offers 1GB data per day. Once it is consumed, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 70 days. In this plan, users get 1GB data per day for 70 days. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs 459 plan

Under this offer, the users get similar benefits for a period of 84 days. The daily usage limit under this plan is 84 days. It also includes unlimited SMSes, free of cost.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 plan

This plan is aimed at those who want to recharge their number once in three months. Under this plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GB data for 91 days. After a customer exhaust the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.