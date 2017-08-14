Aisa-Pacific will need 2.53 lakh pilots in 20 yrs: Boeing

More than 2.53 lakh new pilots will be required in the next 20 years for the surging Asia-Pacific aviation market, American aeronautic giant Boeing said here today. (Reuters)

More than 2.53 lakh new pilots will be required in the next 20 years for the surging Asia-Pacific aviation market, American aeronautic giant Boeing said here today. The Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America markets top the list for global demand for professionals in the commercial aviation industry, according to Boeing’s newly released 2017 Pilot and Technician Outlook. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market demand for new pilots, technicians and cabin crew is forecast to reach 253,000, 256,000 and 308,000 respectively, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In its eighth year, the annual outlook in 2017 reported a slight increase of 3.2 per cent in demand for pilots compared to 2016, and a 4.6-per cent decrease in the need for airline maintenance technicians. Boeing predicted that from 2017 to 2036, the world’s commercial aviation industry will require about 637,000 new commercial airline pilots. The worldwide demand for commercial aviation industry professionals also includes 648,000 new commercial airline maintenance technicians and 839,000 new cabin crew.