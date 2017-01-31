Airtel’s veiled attack on TRAI for letting Reliance Jio force consolidation

Bharti Airtel Ltd in barely contained words criticised the sector regulator on Tuesday for letting Reliance Jio create a situation forcing its rivals Idea Cellular and Vodafone India to consider merging their operations to build enough scale that could withstand the competition.(Reuters)

Yesterday, India’s second-largest telecommunication services provider Vodafone confirmed it is in talks for an all-share merger with the third-largest operator Idea Cellular, in the first consolidation move in the Indian telecom industry reeling under the pressure of intense competition from Reliance Jio’s free service offers.

Bharti Airtel’s MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said the company welcomes the news of the merger, but added that the two should not have forced into it as a result of the stress on their finances due to Reliance Jio’s free offers.

“Consolidation is always good,” Vittal said, adding, “However, it is important to ensure that such consolidations are not an outcome of a forced situation created by offering an ‘unfair playing field’ to any particular company while completely destroying the viability of the others.”

Airtel had moved TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal) complaining against the regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) giving a clean chit to Reliance Jio’s free services offers.

Fox in a henhouse

Reliance Jio’s entry into the telecom space has forced the incumbent players to drastically cut tariffs – as much as by 66% – in order to retain their customer base, and has put the entire sector under tremendous pressure of choosing between protecting margins and user base. Reliance Jio recently extended its inaugural free voice and data plan till March 31 drawing complaints and criticisms from its biggest rivals Airtel and Vodafone, who assert that its anti-competitive practices and freebies are hurting the industry. Vodafone went as far as to write down the value of its India business on hyper competition from the new entrant.

The TDSAT is due to hear a case on February 1, following Bharti Airtel’s complaint against TRAI asking it to ensure that Reliance Jio does not extend its free voice and data plan.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest business conglomerate, launched its much awaited telecommunication venture Reliance Jio Infocomm last year with a whopping Rs 1.5 trillion investments to start with, mainly in building high-speed internet infrastructure over the new 4G/LTE network across the entire country. It topped it up with an announcement of a further investment of Rs 30,000 crore in December.

Reliance Jio has said it has been adding 600,000 new users per day had already added 72.4 million customers as on December 31 on its network since launch in a hyper competitive market.

The ‘Idea’ to dial Vodafone

The proposed merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India could give them some bandwidth to take on the heightened competition from Reliance Jio.

A possible Vodafone-Idea combine will surpass Bharti Airtel as the largest telecommunication company with a total subscriber base of 39 crore, far ahead of Reliance Jio’s 7.2 crore. Further, the combined entity would have 43% of the revenue market share and 40% of the active subscriber base, research firm CLSA said.

The two operators complement each other, with Vodafone having strong presence in urban areas and Idea being an established player in the hinterland. The new capital that Vodafone brings in may be used to pare the substantial debt that Idea has on its books.

Bharti Airtel said consolidation helps in any capital intensive sector with multiple players.

“A few solid and profitable players are always better for an industry, as they can make substantial investments and offer quality products and services to customers in a sustainable fashion,” Vittal said.

However, he added that allowing a big player’s predatory practices is “not only bad for the sector, customers and the employees, but… also adversely impact(s) the overall investment climate and above all revenues to the government”.