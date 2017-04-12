Airtel’s arm DTH TV launches Android-enabled set top box

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, today launched an Android-enabled set-top box (STB) that will allow consumers to watch content available on Internet. (IE)

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, today launched an Android-enabled set-top box (STB) that will allow consumers to watch content available on Internet on television besides regular satellite channels. “Consumers have to shell out Rs 10,000-15,000 above normal TV which is big deterrent. Then there are media streaming devices but experience is not seamless. Airtel Internet TV will address this growing seamless experience of offline and online content,” Bharti Airtel DTH CEO and Director Sunil Taldar said while unveiling the product.

Priced at Rs 4,999 for new customers, the STB will come pre-loaded with movie application Netflix, support casting of content from YouTube, enable users to download applications from Google Play store and play games on TV.

New customers also have the option of buying the device for Rs 7,999 which will come with 1 year subscription of about 500 channels on Airtel DTH.

The existing customers can get it for Rs 3,999 which will include 1 month of Airtel DTH subscription. The STB is exclusively available on Amazon and initially will be provided to consumers in top 20 cities of the country.