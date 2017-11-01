Airtel to sell iPhone X through its online store

iPhone X on Airtel’s Online Store will be available exclusively to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. (PTI)

Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday the iPhone X will go on sale on Airtels newly launched online store starting 6 pm, November 3, 2017.”We are delighted to offer the most advanced iPhone on our online store and give our postpaid customers in India an opportunity to be amongst the select few globally to get the much awaited iPhone X,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Director — Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel.”Our customers can also experience the seamless digital experience offered by Airtel’s Online Store from ordering the device to doorstep delivery. We are seeing some terrific customer response to our offerings on the Online Store and we are confident that iPhone X will only add to the momentum,” he added.

iPhone X on Airtel’s Online Store will be available exclusively to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. Airtel will deliver the device free of charge to customers’ doorstep, the statement said. Airtel prepaid and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid to be eligible for the purchase and can choose from a range of plans that offer large bundles of high speed data and unlimited calling, the company said.

iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 102,000. The statement said: “Customers purchasing iPhone X using Citibank Credit Cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer will be available between 6 pm, November 3, 2017 and 7 am, November 4, 2017.”