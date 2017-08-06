Airtel takes on rival Jio with Rs 399 plan; users to get unlimited local, STD calls and 84 GB data for 84 days

Airtel has come up with a new offer for its customers.

Airtel has come up with a new offer for its customers. The offer is valid only for prepaid users. According to the new Rs 399 plan, prepaid users can avail 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at Rs 399. Not only this but along with the data, Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all network under this Rs 399 plan. Telecom experts see this offer as an effort by Airtel to take on rival Jio. According to Airtel website, the offer is applicable only on 4G handsets with 4G SIMs. Moreover, the website clarifies that the Rs 399 offer is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and can’t be clubbed with any other plan. The offer details are available on Airtel.in website.

Earlier, on July 11, Reliance Jio, the newest telecom operator in India, had announced new tariff plans to replace its current dirt-cheap rates, offering lesser validity and data on a revamped Rs 309 plan and dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs 399.

The new plans were announced as Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer – launched on April 11 – reached the maximum allowed 90-day period on July 9.

The previous offer of 1 GB data per day for Rs 309 (valid for 84 days on first recharge) has now been replaced by an offer of 1GB data daily for only 56 days for the same amount of money. Jio had over 112 million users at the end of April 2017. A company official explained that after the expiry of first recharge offer period, customers would have got a validity of 28 days on the Rs 309 plan. Now, with the revamped plan, they will get two months validity for Rs 309, he added.