Airtel offers whopping Rs 10,000 cashback on Apple iPhone X; here is how to get

Airtel offers Rs 10,000 cashback on iPhone X. (Source: Apple Website)

India’s largest telecommunications services provider, Bharti Airtel, is giving you a chance to own the iPhone X for a discounted price. According to a press release by Airtel, the company is giving Rs 10,000 cashback to the customers who will use Citibank Credit Cards for purchasing the phone. The cashback offer will be available between 6.00 pm, November 3, 2017 and 7.00 am, November 4, 2017. The iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 while the 256 GB model will cost you Rs 102,000. Apart from this, Airtel also announced that iPhone X will go on sale on its newly launched Online Store (www.airtel.in/onlinestore/) starting 6.00 pm, November 3, 2017. Airtel’s Online Store will be amongst the select digital platforms in India to retail iPhone X.

“We are delighted to offer the most advanced iPhone on our Online Store and give our postpaid customers in India an opportunity to be amongst the select few globally to get the much awaited iPhone X. Our customers can also experience the seamless digital experience offered by Airtel’s Online Store from ordering the device to doorstep delivery. We are seeing some terrific customer response to our offerings on the Online Store and we are confident that iPhone X will only add to the momentum,” Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel said.

However, the Airtel Online Store will only be available for Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. The telecom operator will deliver the device at your footstep absolutely free of cost.

iPhone X comes in an all-glass design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina™ display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and dual 12 MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilisation. iPhone X delivers an innovative and secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID®, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.