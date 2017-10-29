Airtel offers massive 2GB data, unlimited calls for 28 days at just Rs 144

Airtel offers 2GB data, unlimited calling for Rs 144. (Source: PTI)

India’s largest telecom operator Airtel has come up with a new plan for its customers. This new plan by Airtel is called the FRC144 plan. Under this plan, Airtel offers 2GB of 4G data along with unlimited free calling to its users for 28 days. This Airtel offer which is priced at Rs 144 is limited to the prepaid users, according to a report by TecHook. For all other users, the company is offering 1GB of data for 28 days with no FUP whatsoever. There is no daily limit on the data consumption as the users can either consume the entire 2GB in just one day or can use it across 28 days.

Apart from 4G data, Airtel prepaid customers opting for this plan can also benefit from unlimited on-net (Airtel to Airtel) calls with a weekly limit of 1,000 minutes as well as a limit of 250 minutes per day. After you cross the daily limit, Airtel will charge 10 paise per minute for the rest of the period. Unlike the Jio offers, Airtel only provides 4G data and unlimited calls and there are no other benefits available to users such as free, unlimited SMS.

Airtel had recently announced 100% cashback on its Rs 349 plan, similar to Reliance Jio Diwali cashback offer on Rs 399 plan. According to the details provided by Airtel, the users who will recharge with Rs 349 plan will receive Rs 50 cashback on the first recharge followed by cashback of Rs 50 each on next 6 recharges. Ever since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom industry with new affordable data and voice calling offers, other leading telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone are announcing new plans and offers to retain their existing subscribers base.

A couple of days ago, Vodafone announced two new plans for prepaid customers seeking 1GB daily data allocation and free calls. One of these plans is priced at Rs 496 while the other one is priced at Rs 177. Under the Rs 496 plan, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited STD and local calls for 84 days. The Rs 177 plan provides same benefits but for a validity of just 28 days.