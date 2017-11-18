Airtel looks beyond Reliance Jio challenge, eyes this new 5G roadmap

Bharti works on an outsourcing business model where it signs long-term strategic partnerships in areas such as network equipment, IT and call centres. (Reuters)

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has inked a pact with Ericsson under which the Swedish telecom equipment maker will help the company prepare the road map for 5G services. Ericsson’s head of market area (South East Asia, Oceania and India) Nunzio Mirtillo said the gear maker has signed MoUs with 36 telecom operators globally, including with Bharti in India, for 5G. Without divulging details of the agreement, Mirtillo said under the pact Ericsson will work with Bharti on developing the road map for network operations and supporting services related to 5G. The domestic market leader already has an agreement with Nokia for working on 5G services.

Bharti works on an outsourcing business model where it signs long-term strategic partnerships in areas such as network equipment, IT and call centres. The operator partners with global vendors and companies for co-creating tailor made solutions. Its strategic partners include Ericsson, Nokia Siemens Networks, Huawei, Cisco, IBM and Avaya.

On opportunities presented by 5G, Ericsson India’s managing director Nitin Bansal said the technology will open up new revenue streams for operators as they go beyond from connectivity and infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators. According to the telecom gear maker’s 5G business potential report, 5G will enable a $27-billion revenue opportunity for Indian telecom operators by 2026, with the largest opportunity coming in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities, followed by public safety and health sectors. This will be over and above the revenue generated from traditional services, which is expected to grow up to $63 billion by 2026.